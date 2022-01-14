1,262 new COVID cases, three deaths reported

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported 1,262 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths on Thursday, January 13, bringing the infection total to 108,983 and total deaths to 2,517.

The new cases comprise 781 females and 481 males with ages ranging from 20 days to 97 years. The positivity rate was 68.6 per cent.

The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (446), St Catherine (277), St James (172), St Ann (79), Hanover (56), Portland (55), Clarendon (47), St Thomas (36), Trelawny (34), Westmoreland (31), Manchester (13), St Mary (12) and St Elizabeth (four).

The deceased are a 46-year-old male from St Catherine; a 54-year-old male, also from St Catherine; and a 79-year-old male from St Elizabeth.

According to the ministry, the deaths occurred between August 15, 2021 and January 9, 2022.

In the meantime, 96 more people recovered in the last 24 hours, bringing total recoveries to 66,946.

Currently, 392 people are hospitalised, 37 of which are severely ill, while nine are critically ill and 85 are moderately ill.

There are currently 12,587 confirmed active cases on the island.