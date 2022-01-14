1,262 new COVID cases, three deaths reported

1,262 new COVID cases, three deaths reportedFriday, January 14, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported 1,262 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths on Thursday, January 13, bringing the infection total to 108,983 and total deaths to 2,517.
The new cases comprise 781 females and 481 males with ages ranging from 20 days to 97 years. The positivity rate was 68.6 per cent.
The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (446), St Catherine (277), St James (172), St Ann (79), Hanover (56), Portland (55), Clarendon (47), St Thomas (36), Trelawny (34), Westmoreland (31), Manchester (13), St Mary (12) and St Elizabeth (four).
The deceased are a 46-year-old male from St Catherine; a 54-year-old male, also from St Catherine; and a 79-year-old male from St Elizabeth.
According to the ministry, the deaths occurred between August 15, 2021 and January 9, 2022.
In the meantime, 96 more people recovered in the last 24 hours, bringing total recoveries to 66,946.
Currently, 392 people are hospitalised, 37 of which are severely ill, while nine are critically ill and 85 are moderately ill.
There are currently 12,587 confirmed active cases on the island.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy