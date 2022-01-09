1,499 new COVID-19 cases reported, four more deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica on Saturday reported 1,499 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the total number of confirmed cases reported on the island to 102,505.

According to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the country also reported four virus-related deaths. The death toll since the start of the pandemic now stands at 2,499.

Of the newly reported cases, there were 869 females and 579 males with ages ranging from 1 day to 108 years.

The cases were recorded in Clarendon (37), Hanover (25), Kingston and St Andrew (480), Manchester (56), Portland (67), St Ann (57), St Catherine (329), St Elizabeth (42), St James (172), St Mary (70), St Thomas (51), Trelawny (six) and Westmoreland (57).

This is the fourth consecutive day that the country has recorded over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, the latest victims are:

A 23-year-old female from Westmoreland A 64-year-old female from St Catherine A 97-year-old male from St. Catherine A 75-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew