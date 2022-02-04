10,000 fully vaccinated spectators allowed at Gibson McCook Relays 2022

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Desmond McKenzie, has announced that special permission has been given for 10,000 fully vaccinated spectators to attend the Gibson McCook Relays, which are scheduled to be held at the National Stadium on February 26, 2022.

“This decision was made at a meeting involving officials from the organising committee of the Gibson McCook Relays, representatives of the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association and of a number of Ministries and Agencies, including the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, and the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management,” McKenzie said.

He added: “Having reviewed where we are with regard to the pandemic, as well as the logistical and security plans for the relays, we are satisfied that this event can be held in full compliance with all the protocols required. As was the case with the World Cup qualifying matches, fans will be required to register online, and follow the instructions carefully, paying special attention to the definition of a fully vaccinated person.”

The Minister emphasised that this approval is for the Gibson McCook Relays only, and that applications for other events are also being examined.

“This is not a free for all. We have received applications for all kinds of events, and we are looking at them. While we are keen to move the country back to normal, we are being careful to evaluate each case that is submitted on its own merits, as well as the COVID-19 indicators including the positivity rate.

“We intend to meet with the various stakeholders in the coming weeks, and so I urge continued patience as the Government unlocks the restrictions on various aspects of national life in a responsible and sustainable way,” Mckenzie said.