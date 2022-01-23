10-man Mt Pleasant beat Harbour View 1-0

KINGSTON -A stoppage time goal from substitute Sajay Anderson gave 10-man Mt Pleasant FA a 1-0 win over Harbour View in their Jamaica Premier League second round game played at the UWI/Jamaica Football Federation/Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence in Mona, St Andrew on Sunday.

It was the second win on the trot for the St Ann-based club as they stayed on top of the points tables with six points after their opening round 5-1 win over Humble Lion.

Mt Pleasant played with just 10 men from late in the first half after Kevaughn Isaacs was ejected from the game after picking up his second yellow card.

It was another close game between the two teams that seem to be establishing a rivalry and seemed headed for the first goalless game before Anderson scored his first goal for the club at this level.

The midfielder was first to react to a lofted free kick from Ladale Richie and fired it under goalkeeper Amal Knight to break the deadlock.

-Paul A Reid