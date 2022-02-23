10-y-o among three boys in custody as cops probe death of mentally ill man

10-y-o among three boys in custody as cops probe death of mentally ill manWednesday, February 23, 2022
|
ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica – A 10-year-old is among three boys in police custody following the death of a mentally ill man in St Elizabeth on Tuesday.
Superintendent Dwight Daley, head of the St Elizabeth Police confirmed that they are probing the man's death.
“I can confirm that we are investigating that matter and we have three (boys) in custody at this time. They are (to be) interviewed,” he said.
He said a 17-year-old boy is among those in custody.
OBSERVER ONLINE understands that the man was injured in his community and was taken to the Black River Hospital where he succumbed while undergoing treatment.
- Kasey Williams
