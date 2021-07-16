10-y-o boy succumbs after being shot in Arnett Gardens

KINGSTON, Jamaica – A 10-year-old boy has succumbed after being shot in Arnett Gardens, St Andrew on Thursday.

He has been identified as Jaheim Bogle, who resided in the community.

Commanding officer for the Kingston Western police division, Senior Superintendent of Police Michael Phipps confirmed to Observer Online that Bogle died Friday morning.

Reports are that Bogle was riding his bicycle in a section of the community called Top Jungle when he was shot by men travelling in a grey motorcar.