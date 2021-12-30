10-y-o girl murdered in Central Kingston

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A 10-year-old girl was shot and killed by unknown assailants in Central Kingston early this morning.

She has been identified as Jezariah Tyrell, a student of Fleet Street, Kingston.

Reports from the Central Police are that about 2:50 am, Jezariah and her relatives were asleep at home when a relative reportedly smelt gasoline and heard strange sounds on the roof.

The relative went to investigate and was allegedly pounced upon by intruders who attempted to gain entry to the house whilst firing at the occupants.

When the gunfire subsided, it was discovered that Jezariah was shot.

She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Senior detectives are now appealing to members of the community or anyone with information in regards to the incident to come forward.

People's National Party caretaker for the Kingston Central constituency, Imani Duncan-Price has called on Prime Minister Andrew Holness to “intervene to stop this spike in mayhem and murder led by the gangs”.

“Central Kingston is bleeding,” she said in a tweet.