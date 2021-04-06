1000 pounds of marijuana seized in Portmore

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— A joint police/military team today seized over 1000 pounds of compressed marijuana at Braeton, Portmore in St Catherine.

According to the police, the marijuana has been linked to the guns-for-drugs trade between Jamaica and Haiti.

Four Haitians were arrested in the Naggo Head area of Portmore, St Catherine, on Sunday.

Lawmen said that investigations, so far, indicated that the four men entered the island illegally and are facilitators in the guns-for-drugs trade.

The police said they will continue to target players in the trade.

In the meantime, the police are appealing to anyone that can assist in the investigation to contact the St Catherine North Police at 876-984-2305 and 876-984-4490 or Crime Stop at 311.