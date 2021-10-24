100 new COVID cases in Jamaica, four more deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica recorded 100 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths on Saturday, bringing the infection total to 88,259 and the virus death toll to 2,179.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported that the new cases comprise 59 females and 41 males with ages ranging from one year to 96 years.

The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (32), St Catherine (25), Clarendon and St Mary (seven each), Trelawny (six), Hanover (four), St Elizabeth (four), St James (four), Manchester (three), St Ann (three), Westmoreland (three) and Portland (two).

The deceased are:

An 88-year-old male from Westmoreland

A 61-year-old female from Westmoreland

An 85-year-old male from St Mary

A66-year-old female from Portland

The deaths occurred between September 2 and October 21, 2021.

In the meantime, 154 more people recovered in the last 24 hours, bringing total recoveries to 56,589.

Currently, 338 people are hospitalised, 36 of which are severely ill, while 21 are critically ill and 58 are moderately ill.

There are 28,894 confirmed active COVID-19 cases on the island.