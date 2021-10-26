100 private doctors now able to administer free vaccines

100 private doctors now able to administer free vaccinesTuesday, October 26, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Approximately 100 private doctors will now be able to administer COVID-19 vaccinations starting Wednesday, October 27.
The announcement was made by Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, during the COVID-19 Conversations digital conference this morning.
He said the doctors have been determined based on collaboration and discussions with them working with the Medical Association of Jamaica.
These physicians are currently registered with the Medical Council of Jamaica and are approved by the health department in the respective parishes in which they operate to administer vaccines under immunisation regulations.
Tufton said the vaccines will be offered free of charge to patients.
“That number may change as necessary or as more doctors are available and are willing to participate.”
He added that the inclusion of the private physicians will increase the number of fixed sites, together with community and mobile outreach activities, to widen vaccination accessibility.
