100m finals at Carifta Trials will be sizzling

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Saturday's finals of the 100 metre races at the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association's (JAAA) Carifta Trials promises to be hot after the preliminary rounds on Friday's opening day at the national stadium.

All the favourites delivered in the prelims and the stage is set for some outstanding sprinting with three under-20 boys led by Herbert Morrison's fit again DeAndre Daley all going under 10.40 seconds and the top three Under-20 girls including World Under 20 champion Tina Clayton all under 11.50 seconds.

There was one hiccup as St Elizabeth Technical's Orlando Wint, the ISSA/GraceKennedy Champs Class 2 winner being disqualified for a false start in the Under-20 boys' event.

There will be no shortage of quality in the final however, after Daley, fresh from his Western Champs win a week ago, running a personal best 10.30 seconds (0.4m/s) to win the first heat, Sandrey Davidson of St Catherine High won his heat in 10.32 seconds (1.4m/s) and Edwin Allen's Bryan Levell, the favourite, won in 10.39 seconds (-0.1m/s).

Kingston College's Bouwahjgie Nkrumie also won his heat easily, running 10.55 seconds, shutting down well before the finish line.

Jeevan Newby -- 10.41 seconds (0.4m/s), Jamaica College's Hector Benjamin --10.57 seconds (0.4m/s) as well as two St Jago athletes, Deshaun Gordon --10.59 seconds (1.4m/s) and Odaine Crooks -- 10.66 seconds (0.3m/s) are through to the final.

Hydel High's Kerrica Hill leads the Under-20 girls qualifiers with a personal best 11.31 seconds (1.0m/s) to win her heat, Tina Clayton of Ewin Allen was easy in her race, winning in a season's best 11.39 seconds (0.0m/s) and Tia Clayton also running a season best 11.41 seconds.

Western Champion Alexis James of Petersfield High also won her heat in 11.62 seconds to secure a spot in the final along with Hydel High's Alana Reid -- 11.40 seconds, William Knibb's Lavanya Williams --11.61 seconds, St Jago's Shenese Walker -- 11.66 seconds and Edwin Allen's Serena Cole, who ran 11.83 seconds slowing down at the end of her race.

Calabar High's Shaquane Gordon leads the Under-17 boys qualifiers with 10.79 seconds (-0.2m/s), ahead of Wolmer's Boys' Gary Card -- 10.85 seconds ((-1.6m/s) with Spot Valley High's Romario Hines third in 10.98 seconds (1.3m/s).

Edwin Allen's Theianna Lee Terrelonge ran 11.73 seconds (-0.5m/s)to lead the Under-17 girls qualifiers, with Hydel High's Shemonique Hazel next with a wind-aided 11.76 seconds (2.2m/s) and St Jago's Bryana Davidson third with 12.03 seconds (1.3m/s), the first of four girls from the Spanish Town based school in the final.

