102 new COVID-19 cases in Jamaica, two more deaths

102 new COVID-19 cases in Jamaica, two more deathsMonday, November 15, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported 102 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Sunday, November 14, bringing the local infection total to 90,311 and the virus death toll to 2,329.
The new cases comprise 47 females and 55 males with ages ranging from one year to 78 years.
The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (29), St Ann (26), St Catherine (20), St Thomas (11), St James (three), Clarendon (two), Manchester (two), St Elizabeth (two), St Mary (two), Trelawny (two), Westmoreland (two) and Hanover (one).
The deceased are an 89-year-old female from Westmoreland and a 70-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew. The deaths, which occurred between August and November 2021, were previously under investigation.
In the meantime, 253 more people recovered in the last 24 hours, bringing total recoveries to 60,847.
Currently, 201 people are hospitalised, 31 of which are severely ill, while 14 are critically ill and 51 are moderately ill.
There are 26,506 confirmed active cases on the island.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy