102 new COVID-19 cases in Jamaica, two more deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported 102 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Sunday, November 14, bringing the local infection total to 90,311 and the virus death toll to 2,329.

The new cases comprise 47 females and 55 males with ages ranging from one year to 78 years.

The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (29), St Ann (26), St Catherine (20), St Thomas (11), St James (three), Clarendon (two), Manchester (two), St Elizabeth (two), St Mary (two), Trelawny (two), Westmoreland (two) and Hanover (one).

The deceased are an 89-year-old female from Westmoreland and a 70-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew. The deaths, which occurred between August and November 2021, were previously under investigation.

In the meantime, 253 more people recovered in the last 24 hours, bringing total recoveries to 60,847.

Currently, 201 people are hospitalised, 31 of which are severely ill, while 14 are critically ill and 51 are moderately ill.

There are 26,506 confirmed active cases on the island.