104 new COVID cases, 2 more deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica recorded 104 new COVID-19 cases yesterday and two additional deaths, bringing the country's pandemic totals to 904 deaths and 47,776 confirmed infections.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the two deaths are a 65-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man, both from St Catherine.

Of the 104 new cases, there were 59 females and 45 males with ages ranging from one to 100 years.

The cases were recorded in St Catherine (28), Kingston and St Andrew (20), St Thomas (11), St James, Hanover, St Ann (nine each), Westmoreland (six), St Mary (five), Trelawny (four), and Portland (three).

The country also recorded 99 recoveries, bringing that total to 23,742.

There are currently 22,766 active cases of which 158 are hospitalised. Forty-six patients are considered moderately ill and 10 critically ill.