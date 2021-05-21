104 new COVID cases, 2 more deaths

104 new COVID cases, 2 more deathsFriday, May 21, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica recorded 104 new COVID-19 cases yesterday and two additional deaths, bringing the country's pandemic totals to 904 deaths and 47,776 confirmed infections.
According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the two deaths are a 65-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man, both from St Catherine.
Of the 104 new cases, there were 59 females and 45 males with ages ranging from one to 100 years.
The cases were recorded in St Catherine (28), Kingston and St Andrew (20), St Thomas (11), St James, Hanover, St Ann (nine each), Westmoreland (six), St Mary (five), Trelawny (four), and Portland (three).
The country also recorded 99 recoveries, bringing that total to 23,742.
There are currently 22,766 active cases of which 158 are hospitalised. Forty-six patients are considered moderately ill and 10 critically ill.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy