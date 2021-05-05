107 new COVID cases, one death

107 new COVID cases, one deathWednesday, May 05, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – The country recorded 107 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, and one death, bringing the total cases to 46,194, of which 23,278 are active, and the death toll to 794.
There were 1,375 total tests conducted.
The death is of a 94-year-old woman from St Elizabeth.
The new cases – which included 51 females, 54 males, and two genders under investigation – were recorded in Clarendon, six, Hanover, one, Kingston & St Andrew, 23, Manchester, three, Portland, one, St Ann, 10, St Catherine, 30, St Elizabeth, two, St James, three, St Mary, seven, St Thomas, 11 and Westmoreland, 10.
Their ages range from one year to 93 years old.
Meanwhile, 133 patients have recovered, for a total 21,779.
There are 220 COVID patients in hospital, and 25 are critically ill.
