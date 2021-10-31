107 new COVID cases in Jamaica, 7 more deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported 107 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths on Saturday, October 30, bringing the local infection total to 89,014 and the virus death toll to 2,236.

The new cases comprise 60 females and 47 males with ages ranging from 85 days to 90 years.

The cases were recorded in St Catherine (25), Kingston and St Andrew (19), St Mary (17), Manchester (14), St Thomas (seven), St Elizabeth (six), Trelawny (five), St James and Portland (four each), Clarendon (three), St Ann (two) and Hanover (one).

The deceased are:

An 83-year-old male from Westmoreland

A 63-year-old male from St Elizabeth

A 72-year-old male from St Elizabeth

A 71-year-old female from St Elizabeth

A 37-year-old male from St Catherine

A 72-year-old male from St Catherine

An 84-year-old male from Kingston & St Andrew

The deaths occurred between September 22 and October 29, 2021.

In the meantime, 172 more people recovered in the last 24 hours, bringing total recoveries to 57,904.

Currently, 256 people are hospitalised, 24 of which are severely ill, while 14 are critically ill and 60 are moderately ill.

According to the health ministry, there are 28,251 confirmed active COVID-19 cases on the island.