107 new correctional officers joins DCS after passing out parade

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Department of Correctional Services [DCS] has welcomed the addition of 107 new recruits following Friday's passing out parade for the 80th intake of correctional officers.

The ceremony was held at the Carl Rattray Staff College in St Ann. There were 10 females among the graduates.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security, Courtney Williams, who addressed the recruits, urged them to “be honest, hold yourselves accountable, be transparent, be agents of change”.

“You have successfully surpassed the obstacles of this highly physical training which forms part of our efforts to build capacity among our security forces,” Williams added.

The permanent secretary told the new correctional officers that the profession they have chosen is honourable and must be executed with alacrity, respect, honesty and dignity.

“These traits must be exuded in your interactions with everyone you meet, in both your personal and professional life as a correctional officer”, Williams stated. He told the ceremony that the security ministry was working tirelessly to combat crime and violence through the implementation of new policies, legislation and mechanisms that are aimed at ridding the country of unwanted sources of violent behaviour.

He reminded that the DCS was in the final stages of procuring a state-of-the-art surveillance system that will allow full video coverage of its institutions.

“These technological equipment will certainly enhance the work of the department as it journeys to become the Caribbean's centre of excellence in correctional management”, said Williams.

In his charge to the recruits, Williams emphasised the importance of their role in the rehabilitation process for wards and inmates.

“You will be tasked with helping to reform the lives of these individuals by helping with the process of reintegrating them into society as refined citizens,” he told them.