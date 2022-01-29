107 new correctional officers ready to take up duties

ST JAMES, Jamaica— The human resource capacity of the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has been increased with the graduation of 107 recruits from the Carl Rattray Staff College in Runaway Bay, St Ann, on Friday.

The 97 men and 10 women who represented the 80th intake of correctional officers, underwent 12 weeks of training with emphasis on the acquisition of the core skills and knowledge necessary to stem recidivism as well as to facilitate the rehabilitation of inmates in the penal system.

In his address, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security (MNS) Courtney Williams, stated that correctional officers have a significant role to play in Jamaica's national security landscape.

“This is a service being offered to correct a wrong. There would have been wrongdoers and people would have committed infractions at different times who ended up being in a penal institution. What we are seeking to do is to help them to correct that wrong,” Williams outlined.

“That is a key and an important role that [correctional officers] need to recognise. So, when they [wrongdoers] exit the institution, they should be leaving in a position where they can reintegrate in society and add value,” he added.

Williams indicated that the job will not be easy, noting that there are 137 inmates per 100 square feet across a total of 11 correctional facilities.

“Also, with the COVID-19 pandemic, this has just compounded the challenges for the correctional services. [However], let me remind you that your presence here today means that you have successfully navigated the obstacles of this highly physical training and I really want to commend you for that,” Williams said.

“This training is indeed part of our efforts to build the human capacity,” he added.

Acting Director of Carl Rattray Staff College, Lygia Martin, said the recruits' training concentrated on monitoring the health, safety and security of offenders; the reception and rehabilitation of offenders; and developing knowledge of correctional services and practices.

“Recruits, today brings with it a new dawn within your careers. Please take with you the knowledge and skills. Learn and apply them effectively as you now begin your journey in this honourable and important profession, and do only those things that would reflect honour on your fellow officers, institutions and yourself,” she pointed out.

She mentioned that they were also schooled in skills for life support, preparing reports and providing assistance for rehabilitation.