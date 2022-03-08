107 parcels of ganja prepared for export seized at Parottee Fishing Beach

107 parcels of ganja prepared for export seized at Parottee Fishing BeachTuesday, March 08, 2022
|
ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — Police have seized 107 parcels of ganja and a twin-engine boat that was loaded following a patrol at the Parottee Fishing Beach in St Elizabeth on Tuesday.
The police said the large quantity of ganja was prepared for export.
Police reports are that about 4:00 am, a team was on patrol when they observed men acting suspiciously at the beach.
The men reportedly ran from the area and made good their escape.
The police seized 16 large bags containing the 107 parcels of ganja, seven containers with fuel and 30 Nicaraguan dollars.
Kasey Williams
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy