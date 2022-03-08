107 parcels of ganja prepared for export seized at Parottee Fishing Beach

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — Police have seized 107 parcels of ganja and a twin-engine boat that was loaded following a patrol at the Parottee Fishing Beach in St Elizabeth on Tuesday.

The police said the large quantity of ganja was prepared for export.

Police reports are that about 4:00 am, a team was on patrol when they observed men acting suspiciously at the beach.

The men reportedly ran from the area and made good their escape.

The police seized 16 large bags containing the 107 parcels of ganja, seven containers with fuel and 30 Nicaraguan dollars.



Kasey Williams