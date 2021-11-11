108 new COVID-19 cases in Jamaica, four more deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported 108 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths on Wednesday, November 10, bringing the local infection total to 89,926 and the virus death toll to 2,302.

The new cases comprise 65 females and 43 males with ages ranging from 38 days to 97 years.

The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (37), St Catherine (35), St Thomas (10), St Elizabeth (eight), Hanover (three), Manchester (three), Trelawny (three), Clarendon (two), St James (two), St Mary (two), Westmoreland (two), and St Ann (one)

The deceased are:

A 65-year-old female from St James

A 57-year-old male from Kingston & St Andrew

A 66-year-old male from Kingston & St Andrew

A 45-year-old female from St Catherine

In the meantime, 258 more people recovered in the last 24 hours, bringing total recoveries to 59,936.

Currently, 217 people are hospitalised, 32 of which are severely ill, while 12 are critically ill and 35 are moderately ill.