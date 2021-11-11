108 new COVID-19 cases in Jamaica, four more deaths

108 new COVID-19 cases in Jamaica, four more deathsThursday, November 11, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported 108 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths on Wednesday, November 10, bringing the local infection total to 89,926 and the virus death toll to 2,302.
The new cases comprise 65 females and 43 males with ages ranging from 38 days to 97 years.
The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (37), St Catherine (35), St Thomas (10), St Elizabeth (eight), Hanover (three), Manchester (three), Trelawny (three), Clarendon (two), St James (two), St Mary (two), Westmoreland (two), and St Ann (one)
The deceased are:
- A 65-year-old female from St James
- A 57-year-old male from Kingston & St Andrew
- A 66-year-old male from Kingston & St Andrew
- A 45-year-old female from St Catherine
In the meantime, 258 more people recovered in the last 24 hours, bringing total recoveries to 59,936.
Currently, 217 people are hospitalised, 32 of which are severely ill, while 12 are critically ill and 35 are moderately ill.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy