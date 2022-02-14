109 new COVID cases, 11 more deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported 109 new COVID-19 cases and 11 more deaths on Sunday, bringing the infection total to 127,163 and total deaths to 2,750.

The new cases comprise 60 females and 49 males, with ages ranging from four months to 92 years.

The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (32), St Catherine (21), St Ann (11), St James (10),Westmoreland (nine), Elizabeth (seven), Trelawny (five), Manchester (four), Hanover and St Thomas (three each) and Clarendon and St Mary (two each).

Portland was the only parish to record zero cases.

The deceased are a 70-year-old male, an 85-year-old male, a 63-year-old female and a 53-year-old female, all from St James. Additionally, a 65-year-old female, 85-year-old female, 93-year-old female and a 76-year-old male, all from St Catherinne, were among the deceased. Also, a 95-year-old male, a 92-year-old male and an 89-year-old female, all hailing from Westmoreland, also died. The deaths occurred between August 2021 and February 2022.

There were 193 recoveries in the last 24 hours, bringing that total to 73,461.

Currently, 323 people are hospitalised, 39 of which are severely ill, while 16 are critically ill and 59 are moderately ill.

The Health Ministry reported a 15 per cent positivity rate in the latest round of testing.