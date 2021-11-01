109 new COVID cases, seven deaths reported in Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica reported 109 new cases of the COVID-19 and seven virus-related deaths on Monday, pushing the total number of confirmed cases on the island since the outbreak to 89,123 and the confirmed deaths to 2,243.

The new cases comprise 58 females and 51 males with ages ranging from eight months to 83 years.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, 32 of the cases were recorded in St Catherine, 30 in Kingston and St Andrew, 14 in St Ann, nine in St James, six in St Thomas, four in Clarendon, three each in Manchester, St Mary, and Westmoreland, two each in St Elizabeth and Trelawny, and one in Hanover.

Meanwhile, the latest victims are:

A 66-year-old female from Manchester

A 65-year-old male from St Catherine

An 86-year-old male from St Mary

A 71-year-old male from Clarendon

A 70-year-old male from Kingston & St Andrew, whose death was previously under investigation

A 65-year-old male from Kingston & St Andrew, whose death was previously under investigation

A 66-year-old male from Kingston & St Andrew, whose death was previously under investigation

The latest deaths occurred between October 3 and October 30.

The ministry further reported 187 new recoveries, which pushed the total recoveries to 58,091.

There are 8,169 confirmed active cases on the island.

