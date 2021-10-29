109 new COVID cases in Jamaica, 18 more deaths

109 new COVID cases in Jamaica, 18 more deathsFriday, October 29, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported 109 new COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths on Thursday, bringing the infection total to 88,775 and the virus death toll to 2,217.
The new cases comprise 69 females and 40 males with ages ranging from 18 days to 89 years.
The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (29), St Ann (19), St Catherine (17), Clarendon (eight), St James (eight), St Mary (six), St Elizabeth (five), St Thomas (five), Hanover (four), Manchester (four), Trelawny (three) and Westmoreland (one).
The deceased are:
- A 68-year-old male from Kingston & St Andrew, whose death was previously under investigation
- A 55-year-old female from Kingston & St Andrew
- A 32-year-old female from Westmoreland
- A 73-year-old female from Westmoreland
- A 56-year-old female from Hanover
- An 84-year-old Female from St James
- An 88-year-old female from St James
- An 86-year-old male from St James
- A 37-year-old female from St James
- A 62-year-old female from St James
- A 51-year-old male from St James
- A 57-year-old female from St James
- An 82-year-old female from St Elizabeth
- A 44-year-old female from St Elizabeth
- A 73-year-old male from St Elizabeth
- A 77-year-old male from St Elizabeth
- An 81-year-old male from St Catherine
- A 67-year-old female from St Catherine
The deaths occurred between March 11 and October 27, 2021.
In the meantime, 189 more people recovered in the last 24 hours, bringing total recoveries to 57,551.
Currently, 291 people are hospitalised, 22 of which are severely ill, while 18 are critically ill and 63 are moderately ill.
There are 28,397 confirmed active COVID-19 cases on the island.
