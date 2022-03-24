109 people killed on the roads since January

KINGSTON, Jamaica — As the Road Safety Unit (RSU) continues its call for road users to exercise caution on the roads, statistics from the unit reveal that 109 people have lost their lives in crashes since the start of the year.

That number represents a 14 per cent increase in fatalities and a three per cent increase in fatal crashes when compared to last year's figures.

According to the RSU, pedestrians account for 25 per cent of the road users killed since January, private motor vehicle drivers account for 23 per cent while private motor vehicle passengers account for 11 per cent of the road users killed since the start of the year.

Motorcyclists account for 26 per cent of the road users killed so far this year while pillion passengers account for four per cent of the road users killed as at March 24.

Males account for 83 per cent of road fatalities since January while females account for 17 per cent.

Area one, which includes the parishes of Trelawny, St James, Hanover and Westmoreland, accounts for 26 per cent of road fatalities, Area two, which includes Portland, St Mary and St Ann accounts for 14 per cent, Area three, which includes the parishes of Clarendon, Manchester and St Elizabeth accounts for 28 per cent, Area four, which includes St Andrew Central, St Andrew South, Kingston Eastern, Kingston Central and Kingston Western) accounts for 13 per cent while Area five, which includes St Andrew North, St Catherine North, St Catherine South and St Thomas accounts for 19 per cent.