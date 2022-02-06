10 Cuban migrants rescued from sinking vessel off Florida

10 Cuban migrants rescued from sinking vessel off FloridaSunday, February 06, 2022
|
MIAMI (AP) — Ten Cuban migrants in a sinking vessel were rescued off the Florida coast, according to the US Coast Guard.
A Coast Guard boat spotted the vessel Thursday about 40 miles (about 64 kilometres) off Key Largo, the Coast Guard said in a tweet.
“They didn't have lifejackets or safety equipment,” said Captain Shawn Koch, commanding officer of Air Station Miami. “If the air crew hadn't found them on the patrol, these people would not have survived the night.”
Six migrants were repatriated to Cuba, and four others were evacuated to Florida for medical treatment, the Coast Guard said.
The rescue came two weeks after a boat believed to be used for human smuggling capsized off Florida's coast en route from the Bahamas. Only one of the 40 passengers survived.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy