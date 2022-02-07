10 Valentine's Day gift ideas for men

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Valentine's Day is just one week away. And while the day has generally been about treating women, (some) men also deserve nice things. Whether you just started dating two months ago or you've been living together for years, finding a V-Day gift that's not too cheesy but also not too over the top is a real challenge.

OBSERVER ONLINE has compiled a list of simple gifts ideas that is sure to make your Valentine fall more in love with you.

Spa day

A massage, a facial and a pedicure are great ways to treat your guy this Valentine's Day. A full day of pampering is sure to make him feel appreciated and will give him a chance to unwind and relax. You could also choose to do a couple's spa day and join in on the fun. It would be a good way for both of you to connect and have some time alone.

Jewellery

You can never go wrong with jewellery for a guy. A classic watch, a nice pair of cufflinks, a chain or a ring. For an extra special touch you can have a special message engraved on the item; an anniversary date or a love note.

Personalized items

Getting personalised gifts is also a good way to show your man that you're listening to him when he speaks. So, if he's been going on and on about needing new tools, then go ahead and get him those tools. If he's a sports fan, get his favourite player's jersey or a jersey from his favourite football team with his name on it. The aim here is to show that you know his interests and listen when he speaks.

Cologne

A bottle of cologne is a classic gift that most men will appreciate. It will also be a gift for both you and your lover because everyone loves a good scent on their man.

Liquor

If your partner drinks alcohol then a nice bottle of liquor would be a great gift. Get him something he likes or something you want him to try.

Clothes

Contrary to popular brief men love shoes, clothes too. Get him a nice of sneakers or some loafers, whatever he likes. You could also get him a whole new outfit or some new ties to spice up his wardrobe and date nights.

Games

If your boo is a gamer then buy him get some new disks or cartridges for his PlayStation and Xbox.

Gift card

The truth is some men are just hard to shop for, so figuring out what to get them is like pulling teeth. So, go ahead and get him a gift card so that he can use for anything he wants. This ensures that he'll be happy with whatever he gets.

Flowers and Chocolates

Men deserve flowers and chocolates too. Although typically thought of as gift ideas for women, a nice bouquet and delicious chocolates are an easy way to show your special guy that you are thinking about him. You can choose to forgo the typical Valentine's Day red roses and go with a nice orchid or Birds of Paradise.

Alone time

Never underestimate the power of giving quality time as a gift. You can plan a staycation, rent an AirBnB and spend some quality time reconnecting with your Valentine. Add a “special outfit” to spice up the day and your man is sure to be happy.