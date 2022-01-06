10 bodies found in SUV outside Mexican town hall

10 bodies found in SUV outside Mexican town hallThursday, January 06, 2022
|
MEXICO CITY, Mexico (AFP)— Ten bodies were found Thursday in a sports utility vehicle left outside a town hall in a northern Mexican state gripped by a turf war between rival drug cartels, authorities said.
The grisly discovery was made in the early morning in the main square in the city of Zacatecas, state governor David Monreal said in a message via social media.
The corpses showed signs of having been beaten, he said.
Monreal later tweeted that the alleged perpetrators had been arrested, without identifying them.
The Mexican security ministry, which confirmed the number of bodies found in the SUV, said it had sent personnel to help with the investigation into the incident.
The notorious Sinaloa and Jalisco New Generation cartels are fighting in the area for control of drug smuggling routes to the United States, officials and experts say.
Zacatecas state has seen an upsurge in violence in recent years.
In November, the bodies of six people were found hanging from a bridge and a tree in the city of Fresnillo, prompting the Mexican government to send security reinforcements.
Across Mexico, more than 300,000 people have been killed in a wave of bloodshed since the government deployed the army to fight drug cartels in 2006.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy