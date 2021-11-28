10 cops injured as violence spreads across French Caribbean islands

10 cops injured as violence spreads across French Caribbean islandsSunday, November 28, 2021
|
FORT de FRANCE, Martinique (CMC) – Ten police officers were injured and several journalists were shot at as protests sparked by COVID-19 vaccine measures spread across Martinique.
This follows more than a week of unrest on the nearby French island of Guadeloupe.
READ: France to send reinforcements to Guadeloupe amid protests against COVID-19 protocols
According to reports, five officers were injured during a gun battle in Martinique and five others were injured when objects were thrown at them during operations.
Concerning the journalists – four were shot at by men on a motorbike as they worked Fort-de-France. None were injured.
The leaders of the protest movement in Guadeloupe have asked for obligatory vaccinations to be dropped on the island – but this has been ruled out by the French government.
French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said the unrest is “totally unacceptable” and promised that the rioters will be “dealt with”.
The protests on Guadeloupe were started by hardline opponents of compulsory vaccination for health workers and firefighters on the island – a measure already implemented in mainland France.
The protests, which saw barricades set up on roads, have since morphed into a larger movement to express frustration at alleged neglect of the islands by the authorities in Paris.
The unrest is taking place as vaccination rates in the territories trail those on the mainland.
Strict nightly curfews were recently announced in both Martinique and Guadeloupe.
To address the situation, hundreds of police reinforcements have also been sent to the islands.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy