10 crashes and 10 deaths in one week

Despite the appeal of the Road Safety Unit [RSU] for motorists to slow down and “give the gift of safety” during the festive season, four more fatal crashes on Thursday have pushed the number of people killed in motor vehicle collisions since the start of the year to 450.

This is 17 more than the 433 people who perished on the nation's roads in 2020. Up to Thursday, there had been 403 fatal crashes with several having multiple fatalities.

According to the latest statistics from the RSU which is located in the Ministry of Transport, there were ten fatal crashes and ten deaths during the seven-day period from December 11-17. The victims' ages range from 19 – 74 and they included nine males and one female.

Since the start of the year, fatal crashes and fatalities have both increased by nine per cent when compared with the similar period in 2020. Despite this, the RSU is projecting that fatalities will decrease by three per cent this year. So far, males account for 88 per cent of road users killed; females make up the remaining 12 per cent.

At 33 per cent of all fatalities recorded so far this year, motor cyclists have again emerged as being among the most endangered road users in Jamaica. Pedestrians and motor vehicle drivers account for 20 per cent and 19 per cent of all road deaths respectively.