10 facts about Grammy-winning Reggae band SOJA

The third time was indeed the charm for Virginia-based group SOJA who copped the Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album with their project Beauty in the Silence at the 64th annual Grammy Awards in Las Vegas.

Here are some facts about the three time-Grammy nominated top-selling band.

1. SOJA was formed in 1997. The group's name is an acronym for Soldiers of Jah Army.

2. SOJA has topped the Billboard Reggae Albums chart four times, making them the second most successful American reggae band on the reggae chart.

3. SOJA performed in Jamaica in January 2015 at the Jamaica Jazz and Blues Festival

4. The group released its first album titled 'Creeping In' in 1998.

5. The group is signed to ATO Records, a New York-based independent label co-founded by rock star Dave Matthews of The Dave Matthews Band

6. SOJA's fourth studio album Strength to Survive is their biggest selling project to date. Released in 2012, it has to date sold more than 70,000 copies in the United States.

7. SOJA's first Grammy nomination for Best Reggae Album came in 2015 for Amid the Noise and the Haste which was produced by Jamaican Dwayne 'Supa Dups' Chin-Quee.

8. The group's Grammy-winning album Beauty in the Silence was recorded in part at Jamaican group Inner Circle's Miami-based Circle House Studios. The album peaked at number two on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart, number 52 on Top Album Sales and number 34 on Current Album Sales charts.

9. SOJA currently has eight members. Its lead vocalist is Jacob Hemphill.

10. To date, SOJA has released eight studio albums, one dub album, 1 live album and two EPs.

