10 more COVID deaths, 100 new cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica's death toll from COVID-19 has increased to 902 with the addition of 10 fatalities, while 100 newly confirmed cases have pushed the country's infection tally to 47,672.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the 10 deaths included seven from Manchester that were recorded between February and May. These deaths include four women — two aged 86, a 70 year old, and a 52 year old whose death was previously under investigation and four men, aged 63, 76, 85, and 80.

A 71-year-old man from St James and a 56-year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew also died.

Of the 100 newly reported cases there were 55 females and 44 males with ages ranging from one to 92 years. The genders of three of the cases are still under investigation.

The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (22), St James (21), St Catherine (16), Trelawny (eight), Westmoreland (seven), St Elizabeth, St Mary, Manchester (six each), Clarendon (four), St Thomas (two), Hanover and Portland (two each).

The country also recorded 113 new recoveries, bringing that total 23,643.