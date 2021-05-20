10 more COVID deaths, 100 new cases

10 more COVID deaths, 100 new casesThursday, May 20, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica's death toll from COVID-19 has increased to 902 with the addition of 10 fatalities, while 100 newly confirmed cases have pushed the country's infection tally to 47,672.
According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the 10 deaths included seven from Manchester that were recorded between February and May. These deaths include four women — two aged 86, a 70 year old, and a 52 year old whose death was previously under investigation and four men, aged 63, 76, 85, and 80.
A 71-year-old man from St James and a 56-year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew also died.
Of the 100 newly reported cases there were 55 females and 44 males with ages ranging from one to 92 years. The genders of three of the cases are still under investigation.
The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (22), St James (21), St Catherine (16), Trelawny (eight), Westmoreland (seven), St Elizabeth, St Mary, Manchester (six each), Clarendon (four), St Thomas (two), Hanover and Portland (two each).
The country also recorded 113 new recoveries, bringing that total 23,643.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy