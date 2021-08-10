10 more COVID deaths, 316 new cases in 24 hours

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Ten people died from COVID-19 in Jamaica on Monday, pushing the island's virus death toll to 1,241.

Five of the deceased were from Hanover — including four females ages 44, 60, 74 and 80, and a 91-year-old male. Two of the deceased, an 81-year-old male and a 66-year-old female, were from Kingston and St Andrew; while the remaining victims were a 71-year-old female from St Elizabeth, a 53-year-old female from St Catherine, and a 52-year-old male from Manchester.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Wellness said the island recorded 316 new cases of the virus, pushing the total number of confirmed cases on the island since the outbreak to 55,456.

The new cases comprise 169 females and 147 males with ages ranging from 49 days to 106 years.

The ministry said 86 of the new cases were recorded in Westmoreland, 65 in Kingston and St Andrew, 33 in St Catherine, 29 in St James, 27 in Manchester, 15 each in Trelawny and Hanover, 14 in St Thomas, nine in Clarendon, eight each in Portland and St Ann, six in St Mary, and one in St Elizabeth.

The ministry further reported 35 new recoveries, which pushed the total recoveries to 47,305. There are 6,543 active cases on the island.

ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?

Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.

Click here for a look at the numbers globally.

*Data mined from various sources around the world.