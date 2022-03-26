10 more 'unsolved' Jamaican mysteries: Dudus hideout, Vincent Tulloch, Yetanya Francis and more

Jamaica is filled with many mysteries, some more bizarre than others. OBSERVER ONLINE continues to highlight those that are unsolved in our ongoing series.

READ: 10 'unsolved' Jamaican mysteries

READ: 10 more 'unsolved' Jamaican mysteries

1. Montego Bay street people scandal – In July 1999, some 32 homeless people were rounded up by persons believed to be employed to the St James Parish Council in Montego Bay and ferried to a caustic soda-filled red mud lake close to Santa Cruz in St Elizabeth. The unfortunate individuals were saved by a US Army veteran who was among their number. The shameful incident would stir the ire of the nation's conscience and an inquiry was set up to investigate the incident. But despite all that, no public official has been found culpable of the ghastly act. Who ordered it? Six of the 32 street people have not been accounted for to date, what happened to them? The answers to those questions remain a mystery.

2. Vincent Tulloch murder – Almost 30 years after the macabre murder of veteran journalist Vincent Tulloch, no one has been arrested or found responsible. In September 1994, an editor at the now defunct Jamaica Herald newspaper, Tulloch was found inside his Calabar Mews apartment in St Andrew with 40 stab wounds. But despite the community being heavily populated and the houses being in close proximity, homicide investigators were unable to crack the case. Who killed Vincent Tulloch and why?

3. Where is Shotty Mark? Notorious gangster from the Shower Posse, Mark Bromley has been on the police most wanted list for decades. Bromley is accused of committing a series of serious crimes including murder, shootings and extortion but has always managed to elude the dragnet of law enforcement. Rumours abound as to his whereabouts including him fleeing the country for the US or Britain. Bromley is still wanted by Jamaican police but seemed to have vanished in thin air.

4. Where was Dudus hiding? When news of his imminent extradition to the United States broke in May 2010, the streets of Jamaica burned. The fugitive was on the lam for nearly a month before cops intercepted a vehicle being driven by Reverend Al Miller and took Christopher 'Dudus' Coke from the vehicle dressed in a wig along the Mandela Highway. Coke was extradited and is now serving a 23-year sentence. Miller was found guilty of perverting the course of justice and fined. But no information has been made public as to where Coke was holed up during his time of the run. Where was Coke hiding?

5. Who killed Nunu Puss? David 'Nunu Puss' Miller was once at the top of the most wanted list. His name struck fear in the hearts of many. So much so that witnesses failed to come forward at his 2006 murder trial and he walked free. However, two years later, his bullet-riddled body was found in a community of Goshen Road in the Bernard Lodge area of St Catherine. To date, no one has been charged with his killing, however there have been numerous rumours about who was behind the murder including a popular personality, Tivoli Gardens gangsters and the notorious St Catherine-based Klansman gang. Who Killed Nunu Puss and why?

6. Where is Kishi? Gunfire erupted in the troubled community of Park Lane in St Andrew last year after the abduction of an influential resident popularly known as 'Kishi'. Kishi was ordered into a motorcar by men dressed in police garb and taken out of the community, residents claimed. The police subsequently denied arresting the man and his case is listed under the missing persons category. The gun fighting led to a number of persons being killed and injured. The police have set up camp at Park Lane and hostilities have ceased but there has been no word on the whereabouts of Kishi. Where is Kishi?

7. Celebrity publicist strangled – The case involving popular entertainment publicist, Mark Johnson's murder has still not yet been closed. Johnson was found in his Sullivan Court apartment strangled to death in 2008. No one has been convicted of his murder and his death remains a mystery.

8. Who was the real Alexander Bedward? He was known as a Christian revivalist preacher with a legion of followers. Bedward was said to have healing powers which he used by dipping followers in the Hope River. But Bedward was also a staunch Pan Africanist who preached of a black God and lashed out against the colonial powers of the era. He was committed to the asylum on more than one occasion and charged with misleading his followers. Also, Bedward was painted as a madman who had predicted that he would ascend to heaven in a chariot of fire. However, his flight did not get off the ground, according to media reports at the time and his following waned. However, staunch Bedwardites refuted those claims and charged that he was being persecuted for disrupting the social order and depleting the membership of traditional churches. Who was the real Alexander Bedward?

9. Paul Bogle or Thomas Jennnings? Who is it? – The photo of a well-dressed black man widely believed to be the image of Jamaican National Hero and Baptist deacon Paul Bogle who led the Morant Bay Rebellion in 1865 has left a lot of unanswered questions. That image, however, is said to be of African American inventor, Thomas Jennings. Bogle may not have been so neatly dressed, being a poor sugar worker in colonial Jamaica just decades after the abolition of slavery considering his fugitive status. A search of images of Jenkins shows a striking resemblance to the photo being said to be that of Bogle. In addition, the bust statue at the Morant Bay Courthouse has no resemblance to the image that was widely circulated, leaving further room for confusion. Is it Bogle or Jennings?

10. Yetanya Francis murder – The brutal 2018 rape and murder of 14-year-old Yetanya Francis in her community of Zimbabwe in Arnett Gardens still remains an unsolved mystery. Yetanya's burning remains were found metres from her home after she went to run an errand. The stench of her burning flesh was absorbed by her mother. But to date no one has been found guilty of the unthinkable act. Residents and police have speculated that the child was killed by someone she knew after they had assaulted her. Four years later and no justice for Yetanya.