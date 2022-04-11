10 takeaways from Champs 2022

Arguably the biggest event on the local sports calendar, the 2022 edition of the Boys' and Girls' Athletics Championships has come and gone but the celebrations, debates and post Champs analysis will continue for days to come.

OBSERVER ONLINE was at the National Stadium providing coverage throughout the five days of competition. Today, we share with you some of our takeaways from the event.

1. The new schedule works, but we suggest adding one or two finals on the first day of competition next year.

2. Champs 2022 saw the emergence of several Grenadian athletes, who took home three gold among other medals from the event. St Jago High's Jamora Alves won the girls' Class One discus throw and the javelin open, and was second in the shot put; Anshareah Enoe won gold for Edwin Allen in the Class One high jump and Jaedan Teka copped silver in javelin for Kingston College.

3. The long break Saturday did not help, as the event ended much later than scheduled.

4. For the second year in a row, there were mix-ups in the girls' hurdles final.

5. All four girls' sprint hurdles records were broken.

6. The boys and girls' Class 1 100m finals lived up to expectations and more.

7. Hydel brought quality.

8. Are Kingston College's African athletes worth the cost to bring them here?

9. Love them or hate them, KC brings the vibes and noise to Champs.

10. Not too many US coaches at Champs, maybe because of the proximity of CARIFTA.

