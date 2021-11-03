11-member Child Care and Protection Advisory Council appointed

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Fayval Williams, has appointed 11 members to serve on the first Child Care and Protection Advisory Council.

The Council, which received Cabinet approval in June 2021, will serve for two years, ending in June 2023.

According to a statement from the ministry, the council members were selected from the Judiciary, Ministries of National Security, Justice; Education, Youth and Information, and other stakeholders.

They are Dr Leanne Levers, Chairperson; Ivan Cruickshank, Deputy Chairperson; Paula Burke Powell; Karen Elliott Taylor; Grace Ann Stewart McFarlane; Davey Haughton; Chavelle Maitland; Emprezz Golding; Jaevion Nelson; Demoy Kerr and Mollie Plummer Henry.

The ministry said that the objective of the Council is to provide advice and report to the minister, matters which in its opinion, affect the proper carrying out of the provisions and articles of the CCPA.

During a recent meeting with the newly-appointed Council, Williams lauded the group for volunteering their time to serve as agents of change for children.

“The ministry, and by extension the government, sees the formation of this Council as extremely vital in promoting the rights of children in residential child care facilities. Over the past 14 years, this Council was mentioned in the CCPA, but was never enacted, so it is a good feeling to see it finally come to fruition. Your duty as members is to govern the child protection ecosystem, providing recommendations and guidance to improve the services offered to children,'' she said.

Underscoring the ministry's commitment to protecting children, she outlined her expectations regarding the operations of the Council, adding that, they are not restricted to providing guidance based on reasonable judgement or acting in the best interest of children housed at residential child care facilities, as the protection of children is paramount.

“We are very heartened that you have put yourselves forward for the care and protection of children. It is very imperative to have a strong consultative base to rely on, regarding important issues that require knowledge, understanding and deliberation, which is the purpose of the Council. So we are expecting a positive change, as we seek to improve the care and protection of our children,” the minister said.

“Select a few homes and turn up unannounced, as that is the only way we can have a true reflection and a better understanding of the realities within our homes,” she added.