11-y-o girl among three siblings shot dead in Irwin Heights

11-y-o girl among three siblings shot dead in Irwin HeightsWednesday, March 09, 2022
|
ST JAMES, Jamaica — An 11-year-old girl and her 19-year-old twin brothers were shot and killed at their house in Irwin Heights, Montego Bay about 7:30 pm Wednesday. A baby who was also in the house was unharmed during the attack.
The young girl has been identified as Peter Gaye Cooke, while her brothers were identified as Jevaughn and Jevaughnie Stewart.
Police were on the scene late into the night.
According to OBSERVER ONLINE sources, the siblings were inside their house when gunmen entered and opened fire, hitting them. They died on the spot. Sources have indicated that the 11-year-old was an innocent bystander and the twins the intended targets.
The incident came hours after another murder took place in the parish just a few miles away.
About 7:20 am, Andre Fullerton was chased and fatally shot by unknown assailants in the community of Orange.
Investigations are underway into both incidents.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy