11-y-o girl among three siblings shot dead in Irwin Heights

ST JAMES, Jamaica — An 11-year-old girl and her 19-year-old twin brothers were shot and killed at their house in Irwin Heights, Montego Bay about 7:30 pm Wednesday. A baby who was also in the house was unharmed during the attack.

The young girl has been identified as Peter Gaye Cooke, while her brothers were identified as Jevaughn and Jevaughnie Stewart.

Police were on the scene late into the night.

According to OBSERVER ONLINE sources, the siblings were inside their house when gunmen entered and opened fire, hitting them. They died on the spot. Sources have indicated that the 11-year-old was an innocent bystander and the twins the intended targets.

The incident came hours after another murder took place in the parish just a few miles away.

About 7:20 am, Andre Fullerton was chased and fatally shot by unknown assailants in the community of Orange.

Investigations are underway into both incidents.