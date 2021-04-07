11-y-o left home to trim hair, goes missing

11-y-o left home to trim hair, goes missingWednesday, April 07, 2021
|
ST THOMAS, Jamaica — A high alert has been activated for 11-year-old Dwayne Patterson, of Cluney Road, Whitehall District, Seaforth in St Thomas, who has been missing since Sunday, April 4.
Dwayne is of dark complexion, slim build and about four feet seven inches tall.
Police reports are that Dwayne left home about 8:00 pm, informing his grandfather that he was going by a relative to have his hair trimmed. He has not been seen or heard from since.
Dwayne was last seen wearing a pair of black slippers and white jeans. The colour of his shirt is unknown.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Dwayne Patterson is being asked to contact the Seaforth Police Station at (876) 982-4280, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy