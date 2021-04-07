11-y-o left home to trim hair, goes missing

ST THOMAS, Jamaica — A high alert has been activated for 11-year-old Dwayne Patterson, of Cluney Road, Whitehall District, Seaforth in St Thomas, who has been missing since Sunday, April 4.

Dwayne is of dark complexion, slim build and about four feet seven inches tall.

Police reports are that Dwayne left home about 8:00 pm, informing his grandfather that he was going by a relative to have his hair trimmed. He has not been seen or heard from since.

Dwayne was last seen wearing a pair of black slippers and white jeans. The colour of his shirt is unknown.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Dwayne Patterson is being asked to contact the Seaforth Police Station at (876) 982-4280, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.