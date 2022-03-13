11-year-old farmer worried about future of Agriculture

Whilst there is a major concern that not many young persons want to go into farming and some are predicting that in the next ten years small-scale farming will be dead, one young lady still sees farming in her future.

For 11-year-old Theresa of Tweedside in Clarendon, no matter what she chooses to do in life, farming will be a part of it.

Theresa helps her mother and uncle on their poultry farm.

She performs several duties on the farm before and after school each day. According to her, it does not affect her studies and it's no burden to her as she loves what she does.

Theresa may have her eyes set on becoming a medical doctor, but she also has plans to stay in farming the business.

“I want to be a doctor but I will be doing this (farming) on the side, if it is still around,” she shared.

“I water the young chicken, help to clean the pen and when we are getting sale for them, I help to pack them into bags.”

And although she is just 11, and is preparing to sit her Primary Exit Profile exams, Theresa understands what is happening within the meat and poultry farming industry and has concerns that her family business might go under.

“I fret that this will run us out of business,” she told OBSERVER ONLINE.

The wings of low and middle-income Jamaicans are being clipped as they struggle with the escalating price of poultry, in particular, chicken.

Figures obtained from the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries in February showed that Jamaica's main producer of chicken, Jamaica Broilers, which trades under the Best Dressed Chicken brand, increased its prices 15 times over a 25-month period.

