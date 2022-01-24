112 murders recorded in 23 days in Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica – According to the latest police crime statistics, 112 people were murdered in Jamaica over the first 23 days of 2022.

This is 15 more homicides or a 15.5 per cent increase when compared with the corresponding period in 2021.

The St James Police Division leads the murder count with 21 cases, a 16.7 per cent increase compared to the 18 homicides reported in the division up to January 23 last year.

However, Westmoreland had the highest percentage increase in murders, with a 500 per cent rise. There were 12 murders committed in the parish over the first 23 days in 2022, compared with two for the corresponding period in 2021.

There was a 200 per cent increase in murders in Trelawny from January 1 to 23, with three murders compared to one for the same period last year.

Portland is the least murderous parish in 2022, having recorded no murders so far this year.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force's (JCF) serious crimes report also showed that there was a decrease in the number of shooting incidents as of Sunday. There were 71 cases of shootings over the period under review, compared to 85 for the same period last year, which represented a decrease of 16.5 per cent.

In the meantime, declines have been recorded in cases of rapes, robberies and break-ins. Some 17 rapes were recorded up to January 23 this year, down from the 49 observed in the corresponding period last year, representing a reduction of 32 cases or 65.3 per cent.

Robberies saw a 2.9 per cent decrease with 68 incidents this year compared to 70 in 2021.

The JCF reported a 28.3 per cent decrease in break-ins — 38 this year compared to 53 in 2021.

Amid the increase in killings nationally, the total number of serious and violent crimes committed so far this year has declined by 13.6 per cent, the JCF said.

A total of 306 serious and violent crimes were reported up to Sunday when compared to 354 incidents reported up to January 23, last year.