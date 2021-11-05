117 new COVID cases in Jamaica, 15 more deaths

117 new COVID cases in Jamaica, 15 more deathsFriday, November 05, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported 117 new COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths on Thursday, November 4, bringing the local infection total to 89,466 and the virus death toll to 2,272.
The deaths occurred between March 25 and November 2, 2021.
The new cases comprise 69 females and 48 males with ages ranging from eight months to 97 years.
The cases were recorded in St Catherine (36), St Ann (26), Kingston and St Andrew (18), Clarendon (nine), St James (six), Manchester (five), St Thomas (five), Trelawny (five), St Mary (three), Hanover (two), St Elizabeth and Westmoreland (one each).
The deceased are:
- A 64-year-old female from Kingston & St Andrew whose death was previously under investigation
- A 68-year-old male from Kingston & St Andrew whose death was previously under investigation
- A 57-year-old male from Kingston & St Andrew whose death was previously under investigation
- A 71-year-old female from Kingston & St Andrew whose death was previously under investigation
- A 37-year-old male from Kingston & St Andrew whose death was previously under investigation
- A 68-year-old male from Kingston & St Andrew whose death was previously under investigation
- An 82-year-old female from Kingston & St Andrew
- A 55-year-old male from Kingston & St Andrew
- A 76-year-old female from Hanover whose death was previously under investigation
- An 83-year-old female from Hanover whose death was previously under investigation
- An 86-year-old female from Hanover
- A 43-year-old male from Hanover
- A 65-year-old male from St James
- A 59-year-old male from St James
- A 62-year-old male from St Catherine
In the meantime, 146 more people recovered in the last 24 hours, bringing total recoveries to 58,722.
Currently, 243 people are hospitalised, 27 of which are severely ill, while 18 are critically ill and 40 are moderately ill.
According to the health ministry, there are 27,856 confirmed active COVID-19 cases on the island.
