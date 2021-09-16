11 COVID-19 deaths, 492 new cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica recorded 492 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and 11 additional deaths.

This brings the country's death toll to 1,768 and the total number of confirmed cases to 77,989, of which 25,334 are active.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the 11 reported deaths occurred between September 6-13.

The deceased are:

· A 65-year-old man from Kingston and St Andrew

· A 60-year-old man from St Thomas

· An 80-year-old man from St Ann

· A 70-year-old man from St Ann

· A 56-year-old woman from Portland

· A 60-year-old woman from St Catherine

· A 50-year-old man from St Catherine

· A 70-year-old woman from St Elizabeth

· A 75-year-old man from St Elizabeth

· A 75-year-old man from St Elizabeth

· A 74-year-old woman from St Elizabeth

Of the 492 newly reported cases there were 280 females and 206 males, with ages ranging from 27 days to 97 years.

The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (131), St Catherine (99), St James (45), Clarendon (39), Westmoreland (34), St Elizabeth (29), Manchester (28), Trelawny, Portland (22 each), Hanover (19), St Thomas (13), St Ann (10), and St Mary (one).

The country also recorded 144 recoveries bringing that tally to 50,361.