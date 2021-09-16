11 COVID-19 deaths, 492 new cases

11 COVID-19 deaths, 492 new casesThursday, September 16, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica recorded 492 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and 11 additional deaths.
This brings the country's death toll to 1,768 and the total number of confirmed cases to 77,989, of which 25,334 are active.
According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the 11 reported deaths occurred between September 6-13.
The deceased are:
· A 65-year-old man from Kingston and St Andrew
· A 60-year-old man from St Thomas
· An 80-year-old man from St Ann
· A 70-year-old man from St Ann
· A 56-year-old woman from Portland
· A 60-year-old woman from St Catherine
· A 50-year-old man from St Catherine
· A 70-year-old woman from St Elizabeth
· A 75-year-old man from St Elizabeth
· A 75-year-old man from St Elizabeth
· A 74-year-old woman from St Elizabeth
Of the 492 newly reported cases there were 280 females and 206 males, with ages ranging from 27 days to 97 years.
The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (131), St Catherine (99), St James (45), Clarendon (39), Westmoreland (34), St Elizabeth (29), Manchester (28), Trelawny, Portland (22 each), Hanover (19), St Thomas (13), St Ann (10), and St Mary (one).
The country also recorded 144 recoveries bringing that tally to 50,361.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy