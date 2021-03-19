11 members of Hanover Municipal Corporation under quarantine

11 members of Hanover Municipal Corporation under quarantineFriday, March 19, 2021
HANOVER, Jamaica — Approximately eleven immediate contacts of an employee of the Hanover Municipal Corporation (HMC) who tested positive for the COVID-19 disease have been placed under quarantine.
It is understood that the Hanover Health Department notified the HMC after the staff member from the finance department, who reportedly had no symptoms of the respiratory disease, tested positive during a routine check. The test was conducted on March 11 and confirmation of the results returned four days later.
Since then, the health department has conducted contact tracing, and the individuals were informed of the development and asked to do tests. The health department is currently awaiting the results of these swab samples.
The municipal corporation building also underwent sanitising.
Medical Officer of Health for the Hanover Health Department Dr Kaushal Singh said the awaited results will determine if there is an outbreak in the location.
Two weeks ago, Mayor of Lucea, Councillor Sheridan Samuels announced that the corporation would no longer meet physically for their regular monthly general meeting. The mayor noted that as of next month, the corporation will be having its meeting virtually in keeping with Ministry of Health and Wellness social distancing guidelines.
This was supported by Dr Singh and councillor for the Lucea Division, Easton Edwards.
Anthony Lewis
