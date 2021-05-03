11 missing persons return home

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The police are reporting that 11 people who were reported missing during the month of April have returned home.

They are: Shaneil Douglas, Tisha Gayle, Israel Hyman, Orail Rhooms, Shakera Smith, Britania Johnson, Andrae Christie, Shamariah Richards, Karelle Richards, Cavano Montique and Kimelia Moncrieffe.

They are all said to be in good health.