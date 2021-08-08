11 takeaways from Tokyo

Every Olympic Games brings with it moments of joy, the thrill of victory and the disappointment of defeat. Tokyo 2020 was no different. Records were broken, athletes went beyond human limits and tears of joy and sadness were shed. In the end, the greatest sporting event in the world lived up to its billing despite the ravages of the coronavirus pandemic and had us on the edges of our seats.

There were many teaching moments in Tokyo and many lessons learned. Observer Online compiled a list of issues to be considered that goes beyond the finished product that we all love.

1. Triple Double? – Elaine Thompson-Herah's heroics on the track was no ordinary feat. She became the first woman to defend both the 100 metres and 200 metres titles at the Olympics. Thompson-Herah looks to be in the form of her life and, with the Paris Olympics just three years away, the chance of her creating more history by pulling off a triple double is not remote. To do this, Thompson-Herah must first stay healthy and stick to the training regimen which has worked wonders for her thus far. She will undoubtedly have to fend off challenges from the horde of other hopefuls who must be hell-bent on toppling her off her perch as sprint queen of the world. She will be 32 at the time and younger sprinters are sure to present a greater challenge. It is, however, not impossible.

2. Shelly's future – Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is by no means a spent force. The decision to hang up her spikes is hers and hers alone and we all hope it will be a long time in coming. Fraser-Pryce has run some of her best times since she gave birth including a career best 10.63 seconds in the 100 metres, which makes her the third fastest woman ever. Fraser-Pryce certainly has more left in the tank and it will be interesting to see what the fierce competitor brings to the World Championships in Oregon, USA next year if she decides to continue wowing the world.

3. Compensation for our athletes – The effort, trials, tribulations and failures experienced by our athletes to be able to make to an Olympic stage cannot be quantified and while Jamaica is not a major economic power, it may be time for our government to show the appreciation of the Jamaican people in a tangible way by offering our beloved athletes meaningful compensation for their efforts. Apart from the elite athletes at the top of the pile, many of our heroes on the track have no endorsements or corporate sponsors to assist them with the cost of training, nutrition and the other factors needed to become world beaters. Hosting a party in their honour is dandy however we must start seriously looking out for these sons and daughters of Jamaica who have done more for our image as a nation than we will ever realise. The compensation need not be monetary but our athletes deserve better. There is no financial reward for the athletes who perform at the Olympics.

4. Blake and McPherson – Even though he has borne the brunt of savage jokes and social media memes, tribute must be paid to Yohan Blake, the 2011 World Champion in the 100 metres. Blake suffered a devastating injury when his muscle was ripped from the bone and had to undergo a 14-hour long surgery to repair the damage. Such an injury would have forced lesser mortals to call it quits but not Blake. He pulled himself back together and continues to perform at a high level – making it to an Olympic semi-final is not an easy feat. While the extent of the injury to Stephenie-Ann McPherson has not yet been ascertained, it is clear that she was injured after her valiant effort in the 400 metres. One hopes it is not as devastating as Blake's and Jamaicans will not have to wait long to enjoy the exploits of this fierce competitor of the track.

5. Heartwarming moments – There were a number of heartwarming moments at the Games. Hansle Parchments' gesture of reaching out to a female Japanese citizen who he said assisted him in reaching to the Olympic stadium after he mistakenly boarded the wrong bus before the semi-final of the 100 metres hurdles, is an act worthy of commendation. Parchment returned the money spent by the woman, presented her with a Jamaican t-shirt and most importantly gave her a moment with his gold medal. But there were other moments. The decision by Mutaz Basheem of Bahrain to share the high jump gold medal with Italy's Gianmarco Tamberi after both were tied at the same height was tear-jerking and an act of true sportsmanship. It was also good to see the USA's Quanera Hayes and our own Candice McLeod consoling and assisting Stephenie-Ann McPherson after the 400 metres final. This display of concern for a fellow athlete and rival was great public relations for the sport.

6. What of the Jamaican males – Hansle parchment and Ronald Levy emerged as the only two male athletes to medal in Tokyo. For the first time in two decades there was no Jamaican male sprinter in the blue-riband 100m final. There has been no sprinter who consistently runs sub 10 seconds times and for the moment there seems to be no one capable of filling the huge gap left by the departure of Usain Bolt from the track. Jamaican males have a rich legacy in track and field and we may need to revamp the way modern male sprinters are recruited, coached and mentally prepared for the big stage.

7. The US male shut out – For the first time since 1896, the US men failed to win an individual gold medal on the track. This has brought the ire from former American Olympic stars and raised concerns in track and field circles. Their failure to even qualify for the 4x100 metres relay final compounded their problems and has left track and field purists wondering what went wrong for the Americans.

8. Felix for life – Allyson Felix's record medal haul at the Olympic Games over her blistering career was also a welcome sight. Felix has totaled 11 medals including seven gold, to overhaul Carl Lewis as the most decorated track athlete in US history. Even though she has been a rival to Jamaica's great female athletes over the years, Felix is an extremely talented and driven woman, who overcame the rigours of a cesarean section birth in the 32nd week of her pregnancy and revised training due to the pandemic to achieve such heights. All kudos to the 35-year-old athlete and women's rights activist. Couldn't have happened to a nicer person.

9. Hurdles future looks bright for Jamaica – The gold and bronze medal wins by Hansle Parchment and Ronald Levy augur well for Jamaica's male sprint hurdling. The fact that the country's 2016 Olympic champion, Omar McLeod, was forced to watch the race on television after not qualifying for the games, makes for an interesting scenario. McLeod is not expected to rest on his laurels and along with semi-finalist Damion Thomas and Rasheed Broadbell is expected to back in the mix ahead of the upcoming 2022 World Championships. A sweep of the medal spots is not far-fetched.

10. Testosterone troubles – The recent imbroglio involving female athletes who have been banned from competing in track events longer than 200 metres is a cause for concern. Namibian teenagers, Christine MBoma and Beatrice Masilingi, were tested and subsequently banned from the 400 metres by the international Olympic Committee. South African runner Castor Semenya was also disbarred from competing in her pet 800 metres event. The matter is concerning as it has been revealed that some women in southern Africa and South Asia have a capacity to naturally produce testosterone. Middle distance and long distance running has long been the domain of women from Africa and this new rule may stymie the progress and earning power of women from those regions while opening the way for athletes from other regions to have an easier shot at glory. The issue is concerning for a number of reasons. Firstly, World Athletics refuses to release the criteria for choosing which athletes are candidates for testing. It has also not been established whether or not high testosterone levels positively impact athletes running shorter sprints. Another controversy surrounds the decision to allow the transgender athlete Laurel Hubbard of New Zealand to compete in a women's weightlifting event at the Olympics.

11. Mental health – The issue of mental health burdens that befall athletes who carry the weight of a nation of their shoulders and are expected to live up to sometimes unreal expectations came to the fore in Tokyo. The coach of Jamaican super heavyweight boxer, Ricardo Brown, spoke to the issue after his fighter's first round defeat to India's Satish Kumar. The issue was further highlighted when Simone Biles, who is arguably the world's best gymnast, withdrew from the competition, citing a range of mental health issues that forced her decision. Biles came under fire from some quarters in her country but also gained widespread support. Talented American sprinter, Noah Lyles, also broke down in tears in a post-race press conference as he also cited mental health issues that has affected him throughout his career. Lyles revealed that he was taking anti-depressants to cope. Interestingly, tennis star, Naomi Osaka who brought the issue to the fore earlier this year, did not medal at the Olympics.