12-y-o Reneequa Rainford reported missing

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — A High Alert has been activated for 12-year-old Reneequa Rainford of Westmeade, Bridgeport, St Catherine who has been missing since Thursday, May 6.

She is of brown complexion, medium build and about four feet five inches tall.

Reports from the Bridgeport police are that about 5:00 pm, Reneequa was last seen at home wearing a pink blouse and blue pants. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Reneequa Rainford is being asked to contact the Bridgeport police at (876) 988-2697, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.