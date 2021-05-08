12-y-o Renequa Rainford missing

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica – A High Alert has been activated for 12-year-old Renequa Rainford of Westmeade, Bridgeport, who has been missing since Thursday, May 6.

She is of brown complexion, medium build and about 134 centimetres (4 feet 5 inches) tall.

Reports from the Bridgeport Police are that about 11:30 am, Renequa was last seen at home wearing a pink blouse and a blue jeans. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Renequa Rainford is being asked to contact the Bridgeport Police at 876-988-2697, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.