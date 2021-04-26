121 males killed in 125 fatal crashes so far this year

KINGSTON, Jamaica — One hundred and twenty-one males and 19 females have been killed in road crashes since the start of the year, according to the latest statistics from the Road Safety Unit (RSU).

The 140 deaths occurred in 125 crashes, which RSU Director Kanute Hare said is worrying as motorcyclists and pedestrians continue to be the main road users being killed.

He urged these road users to be extra cautious in the traffic environment.

Among the fatalities as at April 26 are 46 motorcyclists, 28 pedestrians, 10 pedal cyclists, 17 passengers of private motor vehicles, two passengers of commercial motor vehicles, 6 passengers of public passenger motor vehicles, one pillion passenger, one driver of commercial motor vehicles, and 29 drivers of private motor vehicles.

“We are appealing to drivers to cut their speed and look out for vulnerable road users, never overtake on a bend or at a junction or unnecessarily; never drive in a manner that will prove offensive to other road users. In addition, always use their seatbelts, ensure passengers in the vehicle utilize them as well as, and children are securely fastened in protective devices,” said Hare.