12 killed in seven days as road crashes mount

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Twelve people perished in motor vehicle crashes during the seven-day period between February 12 and February 18.

This is according to the latest statistics released by the Road Safety Unit [RSU] that is located in the Ministry of Transport and Mining.

The 12 fatalities have pushed the number of people killed on the nation's roads since the start of the year to 56.

The latest victims include seven persons from the group of road users classified by the RSU as “most vulnerable". They are five motorcyclists, one pedal cyclist and one pedestrian.

Also killed were two drivers of private motor cars and two passengers of private motor cars. One passenger in a commercial motor vehicle was also killed during the period under review.

At 14, private motor car drivers make up the category with most road deaths since January 1. They are followed by pedestrians at 13, motorcyclists at 12 and passengers of private motor vehicles at seven.

Among the three main causes of traffic crashes listed by the RSU, proceeding at excessive speed with no regard to road conditions was responsible for 15 deaths since the start of the year; drivers failing to keep to the near side or to the proper traffic lane accounted for 15 deaths; and pedestrians walking in, or standing in the road resulted in seven lives being lost.