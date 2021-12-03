12 people killed in motor vehicle crashes in the past week

KINGSTON, Jamaica — According to statistics provided by the Road Safety Unit (RSU), a dozen individuals died from injuries they sustained in motor vehicle accidents between November 27 and December 3.

A 16-year-old female, a 17-year-old male and a 69-year-old male are among the 12 dead.

A total of nine accidents occurred in the parishes of St Mary, St Andrew, St James, St Elizabeth, St Ann and Westmoreland. St Mary recorded the most road fatalities with four individuals having lost their lives in the parish over the seven-day period. St Elizabeth was next with two deaths.

The RSU continues to appeal to motorists to reduce their speed on the country's roads. The unit reports that since the start of the year, a total of 432 people have been killed as a result of traffic crashes.

Statistics from the Unit also highlight that motorcycle fatalities represented the majority of road user deaths on the network at 34 per cent, followed by pedestrians and private motor car drivers both at 19 per cent and passengers in private motor cars at 20 per cent.

Vulnerable road users including motorcyclists, pedestrians and pillions, account for 61 per cent of fatalities.

Deidrie Hudson-Sinclair, acting director of the Road Safety Unit (RSU) in the Ministry of Transport, noted that the increasing fatalities are a worrying trend, and is appealing to the nation to use the road with caution especially with the peak holiday season fast approaching.