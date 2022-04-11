12 shot at party in Franklyn Town

Twelve people were shot and injured during a party in Franklyn Town, east Kingston om Sunday night.

They have all been admitted to hospital.

OBSERVER ONLINE understands that about 11:05 pm, the party was being held at the intersection of Wellington Street, York Street and Lacy Road in Franklyn Town.

It is reported that a barrage of gunshots was heard. When the shooting subsided, 12 persons were found suffering from gunshot wounds.



They were taken to hospital where they were admitted in stable condition.



More to come.