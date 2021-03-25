13-y-o Anneisha Blake reported missing

TRELAWNY, Jamaica — An Ananda Alert has been activated for 13-year-old Anneisha Blake of Hague Housing Scheme, Falmouth, Trelawny who has been missing since last Tuesday.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 167 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall.

The police said that about 11:00 pm, Anneisha was last seen at home wearing a pink-and-black dress. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Anneisha Blake is being asked to contact the Falmouth police at 876-954-3073, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.